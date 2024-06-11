Home / World News / China issues draft rules to expand cross-border e-commerce businesses

China issues draft rules to expand cross-border e-commerce businesses

National ministries and government departments will smooth financing channels and help cross-border e-commerce companies to "go global", the ministry said

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President
Xi Jinping, China President (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China on Tuesday issued draft rules to promote construction of overseas warehouses and expand cross-border e-commerce businesses, which have become a vital force in its foreign trade, according to the Chinese commerce ministry.

Companies including Shein, PDD Holdings' Temu and Alibaba's AliExpress, which predominantly ship made-in-China products "cross border" to markets around the world have been rapidly growing in recent years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


This has opened a new avenue for growth for some firms previously focused on domestic consumption, which remains muted by a macroeconomic slowdown, prolonged property crisis and income insecurity.

The commerce ministry's announcement, which covered draft rules for both inbound cross-border e-commerce as well as outbound, said it would also seek to improve cross-border data management and optimise the supervision of cross-border exports.

National ministries and government departments will smooth financing channels and help cross-border e-commerce companies to "go global", the ministry said.

Xi vows to build globally competitive environment for tech innovation

China’s President Xi Jinping has vowed to foster a globally competitive open environment for scientific and technological innovations, and expand international exchanges and cooperation, state media reported on Tuesday. The comments come at a time when the country is trying to nurture new growth drivers, in its bid to restore business confidence after protracted weakness in its property industry. Speaking at the meeting of  Chinese Communist Party's Central Commission  for Comprehensively Deepening Reforms, Xi pledged to build an open climate for tech innovation.

Also Read

Leaf out of China's playbook: India may create green channel for e-commerce

E-commerce market to hit $325 billion by 2030, rural India to lead growth

Uber signs pact with govt-backed ONDC to democratise digital commerce

Indian arms exports touch record Rs 21,083 cr in FY24: Ministry of Defence

China's nuclear missile force, army giving Xi sleepless nights: Here's why

US says Benjamin Netanyahu backs cease-fire plan for Israel-Hamas war

Pakistan missed GDP growth target; achieves 2.38% in FY24: Economic Survey

Wall Street mixed, dollar rises ahead of CPI data, Fed policy meeting

Hunter Biden found guilty on all felony charges at federal gun trial

Pakistani army raids militant hideout, kills 11 in overnight operation

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ChinaExportsecommerce

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story