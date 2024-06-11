Home / World News / Pakistani army raids militant hideout, kills 11 in overnight operation

Pakistani army raids militant hideout, kills 11 in overnight operation

Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout, killing 11 in an overnight operation in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the restive northwest, authorities said on Tuesday.

Pakistan, Pakistan flag
It added the operation is still ongoing "to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area and that security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism" in Pakistan. Photo: Unsplash
AP Dera Ismail Khan
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout, killing 11 in an overnight operation in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the restive northwest, authorities said on Tuesday.

The intelligence-based raid was in retaliation to Sunday's roadside bombing that killed seven soldiers in the same Lakki Marwat district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It added the operation is still ongoing "to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area and that security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism" in Pakistan.

No one has claimed Sunday's attack, however, blame is likely to fall on Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, an ally of the Afghan Taliban but is a separate group. It has stepped up its assaults in the region since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistani officials often accuse Afghanistan's Taliban rulers of giving shelter to TTP fighters, a charge that Kabul repeatedly denies. Pakistani Taliban says it is not using Afghan soil for attacks in Pakistan.

Also Read

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

Indictment against Hezbollah figure says he helped plan Argentina bombing

Pak targets suspected Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan, tensions rise

'We must not forget': How a bombing by US turned China into a superpower

Plane carrying mine workers crashes in Canada, multiple deaths reported

Opec sticks to 2024 crude oil demand growth forecast but trims Q1 view

Migrant boat sinks near Yemen coast, at least 49 dead, 140 missing: UN

Zelenskyy appeals for help with Ukraine's energy network wreaked by war

World Bank approves $1 bn loan for China-backed hydropower project in Pak

Taiwan probes how Chinese fishing boat entered strategic river mouth

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Pakistan armyArmymilitants

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story