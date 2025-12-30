China ramps up live-fire drills near Taiwan; Trump says 'not concerned'

China on Tuesday carried out large-scale joint military drills around Taiwan for the second consecutive day, deploying air, naval and missile units. Beijing described the exercises as a “stern warning” against what it called separatist forces in Taiwan and foreign interference, Associated Press reported.

Reacting to the development, US President Donald Trump said on Monday (local time) that while he had not been informed in advance about the drills, he was not concerned, noting that China has conducted naval exercises in the region for years. He added that he did not believe Chinese President Xi Jinping intended to attack Taiwan.

Taiwan placed its military on high alert in response, accusing China of threatening regional peace and stability. Taipei said the drills were also disrupting international travel and aviation safety across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s aviation authority said China had declared seven temporary “dangerous zones” for rocket-firing exercises between 8 am and 6 pm, warning civilian aircraft to avoid the areas. More than 850 international flights were scheduled during the affected period, impacting over 100,000 passengers. In addition, more than 80 domestic flights were cancelled, affecting around 6,000 travellers, with several airlines reporting delays and rerouting. What are the ‘Justice Mission 2025’ drills? The two-day exercise, named 'Justice Mission 2025', comes amid heightened tensions between China, Taiwan and the United States. Beijing has voiced strong opposition to a proposed US arms sale to Taiwan valued at more than $10 billion, which still requires approval from the US Congress.

ALSO READ: Chinese military starts drills in Taiwan Strait amid tensions with Japan China has also criticised remarks by Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who said Japan’s military could be drawn into a conflict if China took action against Taiwan. Beijing maintains that Taiwan must eventually come under its rule. Beijing warns against foreign interference While China’s military did not directly name the United States or Japan, the foreign ministry accused Taiwan’s ruling party of pursuing independence with foreign backing. On Tuesday, state-run Xinhua quoted Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China’s Defence Ministry, as saying, “We urge relevant countries to abandon the illusion of using Taiwan to contain China, and to refrain from challenging China’s resolve in safeguarding its core interests.”

Taiwan raises military alert Taiwan’s defence ministry said it had initiated rapid-response exercises and raised alert levels across its forces. “The Chinese Communist Party’s targeted military exercises further confirm its nature as an aggressor and the biggest destroyer of peace,” the ministry said in a statement. Scale of the drills Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command, said the exercises were taking place in the Taiwan Strait and in areas to the north, southwest, southeast and east of the island. He said the drills focused on air and sea combat readiness, blockades of key ports, and joint operations aimed at gaining comprehensive control. The exercises were intended to achieve “all-dimensional deterrence outside the island chain”, he added.

ALSO READ: China announces sanctions on 20 US defence firms over Taiwan arms sales On Monday, China deployed destroyers, frigates, fighter jets, bombers, drones and long-range rockets, with live-fire exercises conducted against targets in nearby waters. Taiwan said it detected 89 aircraft and drones, with 67 entering its monitored response zone, along with multiple Chinese naval and coast guard vessels. Why tensions remain high China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949 following the Chinese civil war. While Taiwan operates as a self-ruled democracy, Beijing considers it part of its territory. Last week, China imposed sanctions on 20 US defence companies and 10 executives in response to American arms sales to Taiwan. Taiwan’s presidential office said the latest drills undermined regional stability and violated international norms.