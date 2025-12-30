Khaleda Zia, former Bangladesh PM and BNP supremo, passes away at 80

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital. She was 80.

The news of Khaleda Zia's passing was shared in a Facebook post by the BNP. It read, "BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister, Deshnetri Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away today at 6 am, shortly after the Fajr prayer."

Earlier on December 11, she was placed on a ventilator to give rest to her lungs and other vital organs.

According to a report in The Daily Star, Zia, the first female prime minister of Bangladesh, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on November 23, following the advice of her medical board after being diagnosed with infections in her heart and lungs. Zia was also suffering from pneumonia.

She had long been suffering from multiple complications, including heart problems, liver and kidney issues, diabetes, lung problems, arthritis, and eye-related illnesses. Previously, she also underwent stenting for her heart and had a permanent pacemaker. "It cannot be said that her condition has improved. She is passing through an extremely critical phase, Dr AZM Zahid said during a briefing held shortly after midnight on Saturday outside Evercare Hospital, without prior notice. Zia returned from London on May 6 and had been receiving advanced medical care, undergoing regular check-ups at the hospital, the report added. The BNP had previously expressed its intention of taking her abroad for advanced medical treatment. However, her physical condition at the time did not allow for air travel, following which, her treatment was carried on in Dhaka.