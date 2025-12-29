Monday, December 29, 2025 | 07:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Chinese military to stage drills around Taiwan to warn 'external forces'

Chinese military to stage drills around Taiwan to warn 'external forces'

The drills came after Beijing expressed anger at a statement by Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, that its military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan

china Flag, China

Chinese military said on Monday it was dispatching air, navy and rocket troops to conduct joint military drills around Taiwan. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Hong Kong
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chinese military said on Monday it was dispatching air, navy and rocket troops to conduct joint military drills around Taiwan to warn against what it called separatist and "external interference" forces.

The drills came after Beijing expressed anger at a statement by Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, that its military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan, the self-governing island that the world's second-biggest economy says must come under its rule. But the Chinese military did not mention Japan in its statement on Monday morning.

Taiwan, an island off the southeastern coast of China, separated from the mainland in 1949 amid Civil War. It has operated since then with its own government, though the mainland's government claims it as sovereign territory.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China Military drills

