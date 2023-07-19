Home / World News / China man kept 7 cows in apartment, asked to remove animals by neighbours

China man kept 7 cows in apartment, asked to remove animals by neighbours

The animals were present in the flat only for a day before neighbours annoyed by their mooing and smell apprised officials

BS Trends New Delhi
Videos of seven calves eating meals on the balcony of a residential building in China have gone viral (Representational image)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The story of a fifth-floor household in China that keeps cattle on their balcony has gone viral on Douyin, the Chinese iteration of TikTok, according to a report by The South China Morning Post (SCMP). 

Videos of seven calves eating meals on the balcony of a residential building in southwest China's Sichuan province have been viewed 4 million times on Douyin.

The animals were present in the flat only for a day before neighbours annoyed by their mooing and smell apprised officials, an occupant of the residential compound was quoted as saying by SCMP. According to a Phoenix Weekly report, officials removed the calves on July 14.

The cattle weighed between 10 and 20kg each, the community's party secretary, Zhang Dayou, was quoted as saying by Fengmian News.

After their removal, property management staff were caught in a series of arguments with the owner of the cattle, who was trying to sneak them back into the apartment.

The apartment complex houses people resettled from nearby villagers, which could explain the situation. Earlier, a resident complained that many households were raising chickens in their apartments. Chickens were one thing, but cattle were quite another, he added.

Similar cases have been reported in the past as well. On July 15, a woman from Heilongjiang province complained about her neighbour who was downstairs from her apartment.

The woman's family was forced to move out of their apartment as they were concerned that the smell might harm the health of her one-year-old child.

Also Read

Short video app TikTok hands over pink slips, fires entire India staff

Top headlines: Adani stcks remain in MSCI indices, TikTok fires India staff

TikTok CEO warns users about ban ahead of US Congress hearing on March 23

US demands TikTok owner ByteDance sell stakes or face ban: Report

US school system sues Meta, Google, Snap over mental crisis among students

Upper house of Russian parliament gives nod to ban on gender changes

What is purse furniture, and why is it gaining popularity on the internet?

Madrid, Rome shut down tourist places as temperature rises to 40 degrees

Putin to skip summit next month because of ICC arrest warrant: South Africa

Imran Khan apologises again for threatening Pakistani female judge

Topics :ChinaTikTokSocial Media

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story