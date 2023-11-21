Home / World News / China on track to bring its carbon emissions to peak before 2030: Poll

China on track to bring its carbon emissions to peak before 2030: Poll

Doubts have been cast on China's ability to meet its 2030 pledge, as authorities continue to approve dozens of new coal-fired power stations to meet rising energy demand

Reuters SINGAPORE
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

China is on track to meet a goal to bring its climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions to a peak before 2030, according to a poll of 89 experts from industry and academia published on Tuesday, though questions remain over how high the top will be.
 
More than 70 per cent of respondents said China, the world's biggest carbon dioxide emitter, will be able to meet the target, with two saying its emissions had already peaked, in a poll compiled by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), a Helsinki-based think tank.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Still, "experts remain concerned about how high the peak emissions would reach compared to previous levels," CREA said, with a majority of respondents expecting the total to be at least 15 per cent higher than the 2020 level.
 
Doubts have been cast on China's ability to meet its 2030 pledge, as authorities continue to approve dozens of new coal-fired power stations to meet rising energy demand and avoid a repeat of the disruptive power outages that hit the country in 2021.
 
But CREA said respondents, including 64 based in China, were more optimistic about the country's ability to meet its goal compared to last year, with the majority believing post-pandemic economic conditions were accelerating the energy transition.
 
Half of the experts surveyed by CREA said they believed China would reach peak primary energy consumption before the end of this decade, though nearly a quarter still forecast it would continue to rise even after 2035.
 
China's reluctance to agree to a phasing-out of fossil fuels is expected to be a major sticking point at COP28 climate talks in Dubai starting next week, though Beijing is willing to agree to a new global plan to triple renewable energy capacity.
 
China also said in an agreement with the U.S. that it would "accelerate the substitution for coal, oil and gas generation" in order to secure "meaningful absolute power sector emission reductions" this decade.
 
CREA's lead analyst Lauri Myllyvirta said last week it was likely China's emissions would go into a "structural decline" from next year, with renewable sources capable of meeting new energy demand.
 

Also Read

Coal mining bet stumbles as wary banks weigh rising risks: Official

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

India among five major global economies in race to reach net-zero

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Close to truce agreement with Israel: Hamas chief even as assault continues

OpenAI investors consider suing board after CEO's abrupt firing: Reports

Elon Musk's X sues Media Matters for America over its pro-Nazi content link

Satya and my top priority remains to ensure OpenAI thrives: Sam Altman

North Korea tells Japan it will make 3rd attempt to launch spy satellite

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ChinaCarbon emissionsenergy demand

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story