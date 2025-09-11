China opposes 'media warfare' with US on new journalist-visa limits

China has pushed back against Washington’s proposed new visa limits on Chinese journalists in the US, one of many sour points in relations even as a fragile trade truce appears to be holding.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, called the proposal a “discriminatory step,” noting the 90-day limit for Chinese journalists compared to 240 days for others.

“China has all along facilitated lawful reporting by foreign journalists, including those from the US,” Liu told reporters on Tuesday local time in Washington. “We do not want to see a new round of ‘media warfare’ between the two countries and urge the US to refrain from taking this erroneous move.”