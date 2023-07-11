Home / World News / China's auto sales rise 8.8% in first half of 2023, but growth is fading

China's auto sales rise 8.8% in first half of 2023, but growth is fading

China's auto sales rose 8.8 per cent over a year earlier in the first half of 2023 as electric vehicle purchases surged, but growth is fading as an economic rebound

AP Beijing
Growth in auto sales fell to just 2.1 per cent over a year earlier in June for a total of 2.3 million. Total vehicle sales decelerated to 4.8 per cent for a total of 2.6 million. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China's auto sales rose 8.8 per cent over a year earlier in the first half of 2023 as electric vehicle purchases surged, but growth is fading as an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls cools, an industry group reported Tuesday.

Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans rose to 11.3 million, decelerating from 2022's 9.5 per cent growth, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales including trucks and buses rose 9.8 per cent to 13.2 million.

CAAC earlier forecast this year's annual sales growth might fall to as low as 3 per cent.

Global automakers look to China to propel sales growth as US and European demand flattens and are pouring billions of dollars into developing electrics to meet government sales quotas.

They face growing competition from Chinese brands that are developing rapidly, taking market share and starting to compete with global majors in their home markets by exporting to Europe and Japan.

China's economic growth rebounded to 4.5 per cent over a year earlier in the first three months of 2023 from last year's 3 per cent, the second-lowest annual level in decades. But that recovery faded faster than expected as factory and consumer activity weakened. The ruling Communist Party's growth target this year is about 5 per cent, but some private sector forecasters expect as little as 4 per cent.

Growth in auto sales fell to just 2.1 per cent over a year earlier in June for a total of 2.3 million. Total vehicle sales decelerated to 4.8 per cent for a total of 2.6 million.

Sales of gasoline-electric hybrid and pure-electric vehicles rose 44.1 per cent in the first six months of 2023 to 3.7 million, less than half of 2022's annual growth of 93.4 per cent, according to CAAM. Their share of total sales rose to a record 28.3 per cent from last year's 25.6 per cent.

Electrics sales growth slowed to 35.2 per cent over a year earlier in June for a total of 806,000.

China's leaders have made it the biggest market for electrics by investing billions of dollars in subsidies to get an early lead in what is seen as a promising industry.

Beijing has shifted the burden to automakers by requiring them to earn credits for selling electrics, which requires them to develop models buyers want without subsidies.

They are forming partnerships to share multibillion-dollar development costs.

Electric vehicle makers including BYD Auto and Geely Group's Zeekr unit began sales this year in Japan and Europe. Geely also owns Sweden's Volvo Cars and its all-electric luxury brand, Polestar.

Sales by Chinese brands rose 19.7 per cent over a year earlier to 2 million, down from 2022's 22.8 per cent growth, according to CAAM.

Exports rose 75.7 per cent over a year earlier in the first half to 2.1 million. Growth in June downshifted to a still-robust 53.2 per cent for a total of 382,000.

Also Read

We're looking to sell 1,200 vehicles a month, says BYD India's senior VP

Chinese EV brands expand to global markets as they offer lower prices

EVs to play significant role in closing on record sales this year: Volvo MD

India's electric vehicle dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Peru declares 90-day health emergency over Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak

Emma Reyes: Doodle celebrates the Colombian artist's life and work

Tax havens: What are they, and which are the top tax havens in the world?

China signs pact with Solomon Islands to enhance security cooperation

Pak lost $4 bn remittances due to high exchange rates of illegal channels

Topics :ChinaAuto sales

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story