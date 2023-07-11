Emma Reyes: Doodle celebrates the Colombian artist's life and work

Today's Google Doodle celebrates Emma Reyes's 104th birth anniversary. Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Reyes is a renowned Colombian artist, painter, storyteller, and writer.



She lived with her sister, mother and another young boy in a single room until her mother abandoned the family and five-year-old Emma. She was orphaned at a young age and spent most of her life in an orphanage or foster home.



Reyes and her sister were sent to a convent, but the girls didn’t get any education, and they weren't allowed to socialise with the outside world. After 15 years, one fine day, she stole the keys to the convent door and escaped into the world.



Despite the difficulties and challenges, she never gave up on her dreams and became a successful painter and sculptor. She always tried to send positive messages to the world through her work making bold and colourful images associated with plants and animals.



Emma Reyes never received formal education and was considered illiterate. Many people suggested Emma to write a book about her childhood stories. She denied it as she couldn't organise her thoughts due to a lack of formal education.



Historian Germán Arciniegas had a solution for it, he asked Emma Reyes to write a letter about her childhood to him.



She wrote several letters and compiled them in the form of a book. During the period 1969 to 1997, she wrote 23 letters that later became the "The Book of Emma Reyes." Reyes is majorly known for her writing and not paintings.



The book was published in 2012 after her death, and she couldn't see the success of her book with glowing effects.



The Google Doodle celebrates her legacy paying tribute to her life and work. It brought her art to a wider audience.



Emma was a gifted artist, and Google Doodle is the best way to celebrate her life and work that will continue to inspire generations to come.