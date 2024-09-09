Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / China's CPI rises to 0.6% due to weather disruption, PPI stuck in deflation

China's CPI rises to 0.6% due to weather disruption, PPI stuck in deflation

Extreme weather this summer from deadly floods to scorching heat has pushed up farm produce prices, contributing to faster inflation

China flag
Core inflation, excluding volatile food and fuel prices, was 0.3% in August, down from 0.4% in July Image: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 8:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's consumer prices accelerated in August to the fastest pace in half a year due to the higher costs of food from weather disruptions, while producer price deflation worsened, as Beijing maintained efforts to reinvigorate domestic demand.
 
A sputtering start in the second half is mounting pressure on the world's second-largest economy to roll out more policies amid a prolonged housing downturn, persistent joblessness, debt woes and rising trade tensions.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.6% from a year earlier last month, versus a 0.5% rise in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, but less than a 0.7% increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
 
Extreme weather this summer from deadly floods to scorching heat has pushed up farm produce prices, contributing to faster inflation.
 
"Higher CPI in August was due to high temperatures and rainy weather," NBS statistician Dong Lijuan said in a statement.
Food prices jumped 2.8% on year in August from an unchanged outcome in July, while non-food inflation was 0.2%, easing from 0.7% in July.
 

More From This Section

Couche-Tard asks Seven & i for talks as it rejects $38.5 bn offer

Higher price of mpox vaccine to pose key hurdle in Africa order talks

Israel carries out intense strikes in central Syria, 4 killed, 13 injured

Two Nato members say Russian drones violated airspace in Romania, Latvia

Tropical disturbance in Mexico to bring rain to parts of Texas, Louisiana

Core inflation, excluding volatile food and fuel prices, was 0.3% in August, down from 0.4% in July.
 
The consumer inflation gauge was up 0.4% month-on-month, compared with a 0.5% increase in July and missing economists' expectations of a 0.5% gain.
 
In unusually strong comments, China's ex-central bank governor Yi Gang urged efforts to fight deflationary pressure at the Bund Summit in Shanghai last week.
 
A national campaign to earmark $41 billion in ultra-long treasury bonds to support equipment upgrades and trade-in of consumer goods has proven lukewarm in spurring consumer confidence, with domestic car sales extending declines for a fourth month in July.
 
Faltering economic activity has prompted global brokerages to scale back their China 2024 growth forecasts to below the official target of around 5%.
 
China has room to lower the amount of cash banks must set aside as reserves, a central bank official said on Thursday.
 
The producer price index (PPI) in August slid 1.8% from a year earlier, the largest fall in four months. That was worse than a 0.8% decline in July and below a forecast 1.4% fall.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adani floats subsidiary in China for providing project management services

China planning to allow wholly foreign-owned hospitals in some areas

Taiwan detects increase in Chinese military activity near its territory

Super typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc in China's Hainan, kills four, 95 injured

Typhoon Yagi kills 2, injures 92 in China's Hainan as it heads to Vietnam

Topics :Chinaconsumer marketProducers Price Index

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story