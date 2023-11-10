China's largest chipmaker SMIC's Q3 net down 80%; says market stabilising

Their results echoed others such as Taiwan’s TSMC and Germany’s Siltronic, who have faced similar earnings pressure from a slowdown in the semiconductor industry.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Huawei’s chipmaker warns about chip glut
Huawei chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International warned that a hoped-for smartphone market recovery is another year out, and that geopolitical tensions are fomenting a serious glut in global chipmaking capacity. China’s largest chipmaker on Thursday reported its third consecutive fall in revenue.
Nvidia to release 3 new chips for China
Nvidia plans to release new artificial intelligence (AI) chips for the Chinese market less than a month after US officials tightened rules on selling high-end AI chips to China. The chip industry newsletter SemiAnalysis said that these chips are called the HGX H20, L20 PCIe and L2 PCIe and that Nvidia could announce them on November.
Japan to spend $13 bn on chip industry support
Japan's government will allocate roughly 2 trillion yen ($13 billion) to support efforts to boost its chip industry, marking the latest move by the Asian nation to reclaim its past glory in the critical sector. The country is a leading provider of chipmaking tools and materials that lost its edge in manufacturing in recent decades and is now providing subsidies to chipmakers to build capacity. Some of the funds, which will be earmarked through a supplementary budget for this fiscal year, are expected to be used to support Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC and chip foundry venture Rapidus, which aims to manufacture cutting-edge chips in Hokkaido.