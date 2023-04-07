Home / World News / China's Nasdaq-style index of tech stocks is on a tear in 2023

China's Nasdaq-style index of tech stocks is on a tear in 2023

The tech-heavy Star 50 Index has rallied 19% this year, beating the 5.8% advance in the benchmark CSI 300 Index and the 7.2% rise in the broader Shanghai Composite Index

Bloomberg
China's Nasdaq-style index of tech stocks is on a tear in 2023

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China’s small-cap growth shares are leading gains in onshore markets as Beijing’s push for self-reliance boosts optimism around home-grown tech names. 

The tech-heavy Star 50 Index has rallied 19% this year, beating the 5.8% advance in the benchmark CSI 300 Index and the 7.2% rise in the broader Shanghai Composite Index.

Turnover for the Nasdaq-style Star board exceeded 11% of the total value of Chinese stocks’ traded on Thursday, the second-highest since the board’s 2019 debut. It accounted for about a third of the Shanghai Stock Exch–ange’s total, a record high. 

The cohort has been gaining traction as China’s probe into Micron Technology spurred bets that the local semiconductor sector will benefit. Expectations that chip demand will soon bottom out have also added fillip, while burgeoning interest around artificial intelligence helped boost sentiment.  


Topics :NasdaqChinastocks

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Also Read

How reliable is India's China trade data?

Are the rising Covid-19 cases in China a worry for India?

China's Nasdaq-style index of tech stocks is on a tear in 2023

Nasdaq falls as US export controls on China weigh on chip stocks

China's Communist Party Congress to endorse Xi Jinping for record 3rd time

China sanctions US firm for hosting Taiwan President Tsai during stopover

Eight killed in Bangladesh following clashes between ethnic outfits

Bank of Japan's Haruhiko Kuroda bows out after decade of shock and awe

Covid-19 pandemic origin: China scientists publish long-awaited data

Bank of Japan's Haruhiko Kuroda bows out after decade of shock and awe

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story