Covid-19 pandemic origin: China scientists publish long-awaited data

A research team in China has published analysis of samples taken more than three years ago from the market linked to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Huanan seafood and wildlife market has been a focal point in the search for the origin of the coronavirus.



The research published in Nature reveals swabs that tested positive for the virus also contained genetic material from wild animals.

By linking the virus with animals sold in the market, it, according to reports, could open new lines of inquiry into how the outbreak began. Some scientists say this is further evidence that the disease was initially transmitted from an infected animal to a human while some cautioned in interpreting the data.

It remains unclear why it took three years for the genetic content of the samples to be made public.

No definitive proof

The Chinese research team posted an early version of their study online back in February 2022, but they did not publish the full genetic information that was contained in the samples gathered from the market.