China's PBOC asks foreign banks about dollar deposit rates amid weak yuan

Economist flags $3 trn of ‘hidden’ forex reserves
China is sitting on a $6 trillion pile of money, half of which is “hidden,” and that presents a new kind of risk to the global economy, according to Brad Setser. A lot of the country’s forex reserves don’t show up in the official books of the People’s Bank of China, the former US official wrote in a report on The China Project. Instead, what can be called “shadow reserves” appear among the assets of entities such as state commercial lenders and policy banks, Setser said. Bloomberg