French president urges parents to keep teens at home to quell riots

After a second crisis meeting with senior ministers, Macron said Friday that social media are playing a considerable role in the spreading unrest triggered by deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old

AP Nanterre (France)
He said he wants social media such as Snapchat and TikTok to remove sensitive content

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron is urging parents to keep teenagers at home to quell rioting spreading across France and says social media are fueling copycat violence.

After a second crisis meeting with senior ministers, Macron said Friday that social media are playing a considerable role in the spreading unrest triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old.

He said he wants social media such as Snapchat and TikTok to remove sensitive content and said that violence is being organised online. Of young rioters, he said: We sometimes have the feeling that some of them are living in the streets the video games that have intoxicated them.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

