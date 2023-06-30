Home / World News / US SC rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans

US SC rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans

The court held that the administration needs Congress' endorsement before undertaking so costly a program

AP Washington

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, effectively killed the USD 400 billion plan, announced by President Joe Biden last year, and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.

The court held that the administration needs Congress' endorsement before undertaking so costly a program. The majority rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with student loans provided the authority Biden claimed.

