Home / World News / China's services activity growth momentum softens in Feb: Caixin PMI

China's services activity growth momentum softens in Feb: Caixin PMI

Despite robust activity during the eight-day Lunar New Year holidays, the expansion rate of new business was little-changed from January, the Caixin survey showed

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

China's services activity grew at a slower pace in February, with business confidence moderating for the second month and firms trimming staff numbers for the first time since November, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday.
The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) edged down to 52.5 from 52.7 in January, but was still above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for the 14th consecutive month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The outcome is in contrast to an official survey last week which showed services activity expanded at a faster pace, providing a mixed picture of conditions in a vital sector of the economy. Authorities are counting on services to pick up the slack of the manufacturing sector as it struggles to motor on amid slow global demand.
Despite robust activity during the eight-day Lunar New Year holidays, the expansion rate of new business was little-changed from January, the Caixin survey showed.
On the brighter side, foreign demand was the most pronounced since June last year amid reports of firmer customer orders across external markets.
However, outstanding business fell for the first time since July 2022 and payroll numbers across the services sector dropped in February after expanding marginally in the prior two months.
That explains why business confidence slipped to a four-month low in February, with some companies being more cautious around forecasts due to relatively subdued market conditions and expectations that client spending may remain muted.
The world's second-biggest economy has struggled to mount a solid post-COVID rebound amid a property crisis and as consumers hold off spending, manufacturers struggle for buyers and local governments contend with huge debt burdens.
To boost demand, Chinese policymakers have rolled out several measures over the past year, including delivering the biggest cut to banks' reserve ratio in two years in January. On Friday the cabinet approved a plan aimed at promoting large-scale equipment upgrades and sales of consumer goods.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Profits at China's industrial companies rise as deflation persists

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

China's consumer prices suffer steepest fall in more than 14 years

China's exports rise, but deflation persists as economy enters 2024

Budget should sustain growth momentum

Singapore PM defends exclusive deal with Taylor Swift that irked neighbours

China to improve childbirth policies, support growing elderly population

US FDA approves Eyenovia's eye drops to reduce pain: Formosa Pharma

Ships entering Yemeni waters must obtain permit, says Houthi minister

Maryam Nawaz's selection as Punjab CM a 'milestone' in Pak politics: US

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chinese economic policyChinese economyChina economic growthglobal economic crisisGlobal economy

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story