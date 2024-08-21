China's Xiaomi beats Q2 revenue estimate, reveals auto unit sales

Since June, Xiaomi has implemented double-shift measures to ensure monthly deliveries exceed 10,000 units.
Xiaomi's auto business is still operating at a loss. The unit reported an adjusted loss of 1.8 billion yuan for the quarter, with a gross profit margin of 15.4 per cent.
Lu said that as deliveries ramp up, the unit's profitability is expected to improve over time.
The global smartphone market has shown signs of a recovery since late last year after a prolonged period of sluggishness.
Xiaomi's global smartphone shipments rose 27.4 per cent to 42.3 million units in the second quarter, helping the company capture a 14.8 per cent market share and placing it in the No. 3 position, according to industry research firm IDC.
In China, Xiaomi's largest market for its smartphone business, shipments rose 16.5 per cent, according to IDC.
Adjusted net income was 6.18 billion yuan, above the 4.8 billion yuan estimated by analysts.
