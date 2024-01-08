Home / World News / China says it detained individual accused of collecting secrets for Britain

China says it detained individual accused of collecting secrets for Britain

The Ministry of State Security posted on social media on Monday that Britain had been cooperating since 2015 with the person, who it said was a citizen of a third nation and had the surname Huang

Illustration by Binay Sinha
AP Beijing

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

China says it has detained an individual accused of collecting state secrets on behalf of Britain's foreign intelligence agency MI6.

The Ministry of State Security posted on social media on Monday that Britain had been cooperating since 2015 with the person, who it said was a citizen of a third nation and had the surname Huang.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ministry said Huang had received training in intelligence gathering, provided with equipment and had collected numerous state secrets on repeated visits to China. No further information on the intelligence gathered was given, nor did the ministry say when he or she had been detained or where they were being held.

The definition of state secrets is not clearly defined under China's opaque political and legal system, and many consulting and advisory firms have been investigated for obtaining data that would ordinarily be in the public record, particularly if they were shared with foreign entities.

The British government has yet to comment on the allegations, but they follow a deterioration of relations between the sides sparked in part by British opposition to Chinese investments in the country, especially in the power and communications industries where the ruling Communist Party exercises strong influence.

London has also been highly critical of China's curtailment of political rights in Hong Kong, a former British colony where violent anti-government protests in 2019 were met with Beijing's imposition of a sweeping national security law and electoral changes. Those have largely eliminated any political opposition to Beijing's decrees and silenced freedom of speech in what had been one of Asia's most dynamic societies and a major financial centre.

Also Read

Iran charges Swedish national Johan Floderus with spying for Israel

Britain's food industry thinks worst inflation is over as costs stabilise

How Tata's EV battery plant will help Britain in saving its car industry

UK PM Rishi Sunak conveys Britain's spying concerns to China at G20 Summit

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Indian envoy meets Maldivian official in Male amid row over remarks on PM

Russia launches heavy missile attack on Ukraine; 1 dead, 30 injured

With every strike, Israel, US, and Iran's allies inch closer to all-out war

Hundreds evacuated, 38 rescued from floods in Australia after heavy storms

Bomb explosion kills 6 Pak policemen going to escort polio vaccination team

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ChinaBritainSpyingintelligence agencies

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story