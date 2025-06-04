China slams Macron for Taiwan remarks, opposes Nato role in Asia-Pacific

Emmanuel Macron for equating the Ukraine and Taiwan conflicts and for calling on Asian countries to align with Europe. China on Wednesday said it will firmly oppose any attempts by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) to expand into the Asia-Pacific and sharply criticised French Presidentfor equating the Ukraine and Taiwan conflicts and for calling on Asian countries to align with Europe.

"We firmly oppose relevant remarks. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory... The Taiwan question and the Ukraine crisis are not comparable at all,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a media briefing, responding to a question about Macron’s speech at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Macron urged Asian countries to build a new alliance with Europe to avoid becoming "collateral damage" in the power struggle between the United States and China. His remarks drew reactions from both Washington and Beijing.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also attended the event, in a separate address called on the US’ Indo-Pacific allies to increase their defence spending as a share of GDP to counter China. ALSO READ: China really wants to attract talented scientists. Trump just helped The BBC quoted Macron as saying that if Russia could take Ukrainian territory "without any restrictions, without any constraints… what could happen in Taiwan? What will you do the day something happens in the Philippines?" China reiterates Taiwan stance, downplays South China Sea tensions China has previously clashed with the Philippines over claims in the South China Sea. Asserting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory, Lin said China strongly opposes any statements or actions that misrepresent or distort the nature of the Taiwan issue.