World Environment Day 2025: History, theme, significance and host country

Every year on 5 June, the world unites for World Environment Day – an urgent global call to protect the planet. Observed across more than 150 countries, it stands as the largest international platform dedicated to raising awareness and sparking action for the environment.

Offices, schools, the government, other organisations, and local bodies host events on World Environment Day to increase public awareness of environmental issues. This year, the spotlight is on plastic pollution, urging communities to confront this mounting crisis and take collective action to safeguard the planet for future generations.

What is the World Environment Day 2025 theme?

On World Environment Day, urgent environmental issues are brought to light. A different theme is selected each year, addressing topics such as deforestation, global warming, and climate change. "Putting an End to Plastic Pollution" is the 2025 World Environment Day theme.

This year, World Environment Day complements the UNEP-led #BeatPlasticPollution campaign to encourage communities throughout the globe to adopt and promote sustainable solutions.

World Environment Day: History

World Environment Day was established in 1972 during the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment held in Stockholm. Later that year, the UN General Assembly officially designated June 5 as World Environment Day. The first celebration took place in 1973 with the theme “Only One Earth,” marking the beginning of what would become the largest global platform for environmental awareness.

Since then, Environment Day has grown to be the biggest environmental awareness event in the world. Each year, a host nation spearheads the campaign, which raises awareness of a certain issue.

What is the significance of World Environment Day?

The triple threat of pollution, biodiversity loss, and climate change is worsened by plastic pollution. 11 million tons of plastic garbage are dumped into water environments annually, and microplastics from landfills and sewage build up in soil, causing environmental damage. Between $300 to $ 600 billion is the estimated yearly cost of plastic pollution.

Environment Day encourages governments to implement substantive policy reforms in addition to educating the public. Today, more than 150 countries celebrate the day, which encourages clean-up programs, plantation initiatives, awareness-raising campaigns, school events, and environmentally beneficial commitments.

Environment Day 2025 special: Impact of plastic pollution in India

Approximately one-fifth of the world's plastic garbage is produced in India. Every year, the nation produces between 9.3 and 9.5 million tonnes of plastic waste. This includes the daily generation of about 0.12 kg of garbage per person. Hence, Plastic pollution is harmful in many ways:

• Plastic waste contaminates soil and water, blocks drains, and damages wildlife.

• Toxic pollutants are released when over 5.8 million tonnes of plastic garbage are burned each year.

• Waste management is a big problem in urban regions, particularly in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

• India's extensive coastline is impacted because marine life frequently eats plastic, as they mistake it for food, upsetting the marine ecosystem.

• India has to address this by enforcing a stronger plastic ban, enhancing recycling programs, and educating the public in waste management and community cleanup initiatives.

Which country is hosting World Environment Day 2025?

World Environment Day 2025 will be officially hosted this year by the Republic of Korea, also known as South Korea. Jeju Province, a scenic island renowned for its environmental initiatives and sustainable living patterns, will be the centre of the celebrations. Jeju has taken decisive action to eliminate plastic by 2040. Local governments have boosted recycling, encouraged eco-tourism, and mandated garbage separation at the source.

As the host nation, Korea will lead international discussions, policy decisions, and activities aimed at reducing plastic pollution. Panel discussions, cleanup campaigns, public pledges, and innovative displays of plastic alternatives will all be part of the events. A nation will inspire other countries and will share best practices by hosting Environment Day this year.