China snips key lending rate as economy tumbles; retail sales jump

Sri Lanka’s economy shrinks 11.5% in Q1 as crisis continues
Sri Lanka’s economy shrank 11.5 per cent in the first three months of 2023, official data showed on Thursday, as the country remained in the grip of its worst financial crisis in decades. The downturn was driven by high inflation and high interest rates, the rising cost of components, as well as restrictions on imports and lower earnings from apparel exports, Census and Statistics Department said. The agriculture sector grew 0.8 per cent from a year earlier, while output from industries contracted 23.4 per cent and services dropped 5 per cent, the department said. Its central bank projects that GDP will shrink by 2 per cent this year.
Blinken to begin China visit today
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Beijing from June 16-19, becoming the most-senior US official to visit the country in five years as the US looks to ease tensions that have provoked fears of
New Zealand slips into recession