Home / World News / China, Tibet and the politics behind choosing a Buddhist spiritual leader

China, Tibet and the politics behind choosing a Buddhist spiritual leader

After him, the world may have two Dalai Lamas: one chosen by Beijing, the other by Tibetans in exile

Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
China, Tibet and the politics behind choosing a Buddhist spiritual leader

6 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us

China has been stumped by a bolt-from-the-blue move by Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who has recognised an eight-year-old US-born Mongolian boy as the reincarnation of the third most impor

Topics :Dalai LamaTibetChina

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Also Read

The Dalai Lama's pursuit of united Tibet

How reliable is India's China trade data?

Are the rising Covid-19 cases in China a worry for India?

Does China plus one strategy mean advantage India?

Why is China's perennial rice variety evoking curiosity?

Move to clip Chief Justice's powers taken to put pressure: Imran Khan

UBS to bring back former CEO Ermotti with Credit Suisse deal ahead

India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Humza Yousaf officially elected as Scotland's sixth First Minister

Next Story