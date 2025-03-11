China tightens trade rules as Canadian tariffs spark price volatility

Zhengzhou Exchange on Tuesday raised the trading margin requirements for some rapeseed meal futures contracts to 9 per cent from 7 per cent after Beijing's 100 per cent tariff on Canadian imports triggered a two-day rally that pushed prices to a five-month high.

ALSO READ: China hits back at Trump tariffs with 15% levies on key US farm goods The most active rapeseed meal futures contract surged 7.23 per cent to close at 2,684 yuan per metric ton, building on a 6 per cent gain in the previous session, to its highest since September 2024.

The new trading margin requirements will be effective from settlement on March 12.

China on Saturday shocked markets with a 100 per cent tariff to just over $1 billion of Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes and pea imports, and a 25 per cent duty on $1.6 billion worth of Canadian aquatic products and pork.

The tariff announcement has sparked heightened market volatility, prompting the exchange to implement stricter margin rules to manage risk.

Earlier on Monday, the exchange increased the minimum order size for rapeseed meal futures contracts to curb small investor participation and stabilise prices.

According to Chinese customs data, China imported 2.02 million tonnes of rapeseed meal from Canada in 2024, accounting for 73 per cent of its total imports. Other major suppliers include the UAE, Russia and Ukraine.

"After tariffs, importers may face losses and contract defaults. Spot supply is sufficient now, but reduced imports could tighten future supply. For rapeseed meal, demand may need to be curbed while monitoring shifts in the global trade chain," a China-based trader said.