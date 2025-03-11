Home / World News / China tightens trade rules as Canadian tariffs spark price volatility

China tightens trade rules as Canadian tariffs spark price volatility

China on Saturday shocked markets with a 100 per cent tariff to just over $1 billion of Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes and pea imports

china Flag, China
The tariff announcement has sparked heightened market volatility, prompting the exchange to implement stricter margin rules to manage risk. | Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zhengzhou Exchange on Tuesday raised the trading margin requirements for some rapeseed meal futures contracts to 9 per cent from 7 per cent after Beijing's 100 per cent tariff on Canadian imports triggered a two-day rally that pushed prices to a five-month high. 
The most active rapeseed meal futures contract surged 7.23 per cent to close at 2,684 yuan per metric ton, building on a 6 per cent gain in the previous session, to its highest since September 2024.  ALSO READ: China hits back at Trump tariffs with 15% levies on key US farm goods 
The new trading margin requirements will be effective from settlement on March 12. 
China on Saturday shocked markets with a 100 per cent tariff to just over $1 billion of Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes and pea imports, and a 25 per cent duty on $1.6 billion worth of Canadian aquatic products and pork. 
The tariff announcement has sparked heightened market volatility, prompting the exchange to implement stricter margin rules to manage risk. 
Earlier on Monday, the exchange increased the minimum order size for rapeseed meal futures contracts to curb small investor participation and stabilise prices. 

Also Read

Elon Musk's Tesla is flailing in China and BYD's rapid rise is to blame

Shenzhen, Hangzhou boom as China's workforce moves toward tech hubs

Union minister urges state support to make India 2nd largest metro network

Chinese brand iQOO ties up with top 7 e-sports gamers to test its phones

China cracks down on wealth flaunting, sets new rules for finance sector

According to Chinese customs data, China imported 2.02 million tonnes of rapeseed meal from Canada in 2024, accounting for 73 per cent of its total imports. Other major suppliers include the UAE, Russia and Ukraine. 
"After tariffs, importers may face losses and contract defaults. Spot supply is sufficient now, but reduced imports could tighten future supply. For rapeseed meal, demand may need to be curbed while monitoring shifts in the global trade chain," a China-based trader said. 
"In the short term, this is expected to have minimal impact on the domestic supply of edible vegetable oils. However, the long-term effects of the trade policy implementation will require further attention," the Agriculture Ministry said in a monthly report.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US factories face higher metal prices than overseas rivals due to tariffs

Ukraine-US talks on ending war begin as Russia downs 337 Ukrainian drones

Pakistan shows commitment to selling PIA by July as part of IMF agreement

To lower infra cost, Meta begins testing its 1st in-house AI training chip

Japan's trade minister fails to get assurances from US on tariff exemptions

Topics :ChinaUS China trade warCanadatariffs

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story