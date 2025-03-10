Monday, March 10, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China hits back at Trump tariffs with 15% levies on key US farm goods

China hits back at Trump tariffs with 15% levies on key US farm goods

On Wednesday, Trump is set to remove exceptions on 25% steel tariffs he imposed in 2018 - effectively raising the taxes - and raise his levy on aluminum from 10% to 25%

US China, US China flag

Economists warn that tariffs raise prices for consumers and make the US economy less efficient as protected American companies have less incentive to innovate. (Representational)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China retaliated against President Donald Trump's tariffs with an additional 15% tax on key American farm products, including chicken, pork, soybeans and beef.

The escalating trade tensions punished US markets Monday as investors fearful of the damage from from Trump's trade wars put their money elsewhere.

The Chinese tariffs, announced last week, were a response to Trump's decision to double the levy on Chinese imports to 20% on March 4. China's Commerce Ministry had earlier said that goods already in transit would be exempt from the retaliatory tariffs until April 12.

Imposing tariffs on imports is a key part of Trump's agenda. He believes the import taxes can raise money for the Treasury, protect American industries and pressure foreign countries to do what he wants in a range of issues, including immigration and drug trafficking.

 

On Wednesday, Trump is set to remove exceptions on 25% steel tariffs he imposed in 2018 - effectively raising the taxes - and raise his levy on aluminum from 10% to 25%.

Also Read

China food packets, cold storage, factory

China uses food as high-impact, low-cost weapon in trade war against US

Chinese President Xi Jinping

China adapted to Trump's trade war, changed strategy when new tariffs came

Wang Yi, Wang, Chinese Foreign Minister

Major powers should not bully the weak, says China foreign minister Wang Yi

US President Donald Trump

'President Trump has been very tough on China', says US press secy

US China, US China flag

House report reveals China's role in US fentanyl crisis, calls for action

In a bewildering series of announcements last week, Trump slapped tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, then delayed many of them for 30 days. Next month, he could plaster "reciprocal tariffs" - meant to raise US tariffs to match higher tariffs imposed by foreign countries - on a wide range of imports from around the world.

Economists warn that tariffs raise prices for consumers and make the US economy less efficient as protected American companies have less incentive to innovate.

There's also the threat of retaliation, and farmers, who are among Trump's most loyal supporters and also have vigilant defenders in Congress, make a tempting target.

China also hit American farm products during the president's first-term trade wars. US farm sales to China plummeted, then recovered after the two countries reached a truce in January 2020 and Beijing promised to buy more from US farmers. American farm exports to China peaked at $38 billion in 2022, then fell to $29 billion in 2023 and $25 billion last year. In January, they were down 56% from a year earlier, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

During his first term, Trump spent tens of billions of dollars in taxpayer money to compensate farmers for lost exports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

climate change

Climate change to worsen space junk problem, reducing Earth's orbit drag

BYD, Tesla, BYD vs Tesla

Elon Musk's Tesla is flailing in China and BYD's rapid rise is to blame

Foxconn

Foxconn unveils first large language model 'FoxBrain,' trained by Nvidia

Donald Trump, Trump

US to assess Ukraine's peace stance and Trump ties in Saudi Arabia meeting

Mark Carney, Canada PM-elect

Ex-banker Carney wins Canada's liberal contest, to succeed Trudeau in days

Topics : Donald Trump US China trade war US tariff hikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon