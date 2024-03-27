Home / World News / China to promote currency swaps, reinforce cooperation with Asian economies

China to promote currency swaps, reinforce cooperation with Asian economies

Bilateral currency swaps can facilitate trade and investment and are a useful addition to the global financial safety net, Governor Pan Gongsheng told the annual gathering of the Boao Forum for Asia

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's central bank will continue to promote currency swaps and strengthen monetary cooperation with Asian economies to maintain regional financial stability, the bank's governor said on Wednesday.
 
Bilateral currency swaps can facilitate trade and investment and are a useful addition to the global financial safety net, Governor Pan Gongsheng told the annual gathering of the Boao Forum for Asia.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Bilateral currency swaps can provide emergency liquidity support in times of turmoil in international financial markets and banking crises in some countries," he said.
 
The central bank has signed bilateral local currency swap agreements with the central banks and monetary authorities of 29 countries and regions, with the total size of about 4 trillion yuan ($553.49 billion), according to Pan.
 
Asian countries should also push reforms of quotas and voting shares of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to enhance the treatment of emerging markets, said Pan.
 
"China's bilateral currency swaps with selected countries also formed an important part of IMF-led international bailout relief package," Pan added.
 
Argentina had planned to tap several billion dollars in disbursements from the IMF to repay China part of the money it borrowed through a currency swap line, Reuters reported last year.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

Baltimore bridge collapse: Ship that crashed has a troubled history

Two of four Kerala youth forced into Russia-Ukraine war to return home

'No-fail' mission to protect Red Sea fails as Houthi attacks continue

Chinese TikTok sellers complain of strict rules on selling in US mkt

China's President Xi Jinping meets US executives, academics in Beijing

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ChinaChinese economic policyChinese economyAsian economySouth AsiaXi JinpingBeijing

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story