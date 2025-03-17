China unveils plan to boost incomes, consumption, economic growth

By Bloomberg News

China will take steps to revive consumption by boosting people’s incomes, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the State Council.

Other measures include stabilizing the stock and real estate markets, and offering incentives to raise the country’s birth rate, as the government tries to ease the deflationary pressures afflicting the economy.

Beijing will promote “reasonable growth” in wages and establish a sound mechanism for adjusting the minimum wage, Xinhua reported. It will also look at setting up a childcare subsidy system, as well as strengthening how investment can support consumption.

Invigorating consumption has been a challenge for the government since the end of the pandemic. Retail sales have been anemic while consumer prices fell into deflation in February for the first time in over a year.

At annual parliamentary meetings this month, the country’s leadership made boosting consumption their top priority for the first time since President Xi Jinping came to power over a decade ago.

Enlarge variety of bond-related products suitable for individual investors

Adopt multiple measures to promote increase in farm incomes

Raise financial help for some students

Appropriately increase the basic pension for retirees

Ensure timely and full distribution of unemployment benefits

Support tourist attractions in expanding services and the reasonable extension of business hours

Support opening of duty-free shops in cities where conditions permit

Boost support for trade-in programs

Lower the interest rate on housing provident fund loans at an appropriate time

Scale back restrictions on consumption in an orderly manner

Accelerate the development of new technologies and products such as smart wearables and autonomous driving