Home / World News / 51 dead, dozens more injured in nightclub fire in North Macedonia

51 dead, dozens more injured in nightclub fire in North Macedonia

Family members have gathered in front of hospitals and Kocani's city offices begging authorities for more information

Fire, Fire accident
Representative image: Toshkovski said police have arrested one man, but didn't provide details on the person's involvement. Shutterstock
AP Skopje (North Macedonia)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A massive fire that broke out early Sunday in a nightclub in North Macedonia's southern town of Kocani has killed 51 people and injured about 100 more, interior minister Panche Toshkovski told a press conference.

The blaze began around 2:35 am during a concert by a local pop group, according to Toshkovski. He said the young clubgoers used pyrotechnics that caused the roof to catch fire. Video on social media shows chaos inside.

Family members have gathered in front of hospitals and Kocani's city offices begging authorities for more information.

Toshkovski said police have arrested one man, but didn't provide details on the person's involvement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ukraine's allies agree to tighten economic pressure on Russia for ceasefire

Dizziness, baby feet: Challenges astronauts face upon return to earth

SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS to bring back stranded Nasa astronauts

Ivory Coast losing US aid as al-Qaida, other extremist groups approaching

Nasa's stuck astronauts welcome newly arrived replacements to space station

Topics :Fire accidentfire safetyDeath toll

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story