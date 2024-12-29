Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

China unveils world's fastest high-speed train model, to travel at 450 kmph

In recent years, China's HSR exported its network in Thailand and Indonesia, and built the Belgrade-Novi Sad HSR in Serbia. (File Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 9:27 PM IST
China on Sunday unveiled an updated model of its high-speed bullet train which its manufacturer claims reached speeds of 450 kmph during the test runs, making it the world's fastest high-speed train.

According to the China State Railway Group Co (China Railway), the new model, known as the CR450 prototype, will further shorten travel time and improve connectivity, making travel more convenient and efficient for the country's vast passengers.

The CR450 prototype reached a test speed of 450 kmph, with key performance indicators operational speed, energy consumption, interior noise, and braking distance setting a new international benchmark, official media here reported.

It is significantly faster than the CR400 Fuxing high-speed rail (HSR) currently in service, which operates at speeds of 350 kmph, a report by state-run Xinhua said.

China Railway will arrange a series of line tests for the prototypes and optimise technical indicators to ensure the CR450 enters commercial service as soon as possible, it said.

According to the latest official figures, China's operational HSR tracks have reached about 47,000 kms, connecting major cities in the country.

Though not profitable, China says the HSR network expansion has played a crucial role in the nation's economic and social development, reducing travel times and boosting industrial development along railway routes.

According to internal surveys, the Beijing-Shanghai train service was the most profitable, while the networks in other cities have yet to turn lucrative.

In recent years, China's HSR exported its network in Thailand and Indonesia, and built the Belgrade-Novi Sad HSR in Serbia.

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

