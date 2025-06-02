Home / World News / China accuses US of violating trade truce over chip curbs, vows retaliation

China accuses US of violating trade truce over chip curbs, vows retaliation

US-China truce in jeopardy as Washington and Beijing trade accusations over Geneva trade agreement violations

us china, china us, china flag, us flag
China has accused the United States of breaching the terms of the trade agreement established during recents talks in Geneva | Image: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China has accused the United States of breaching the terms of a recent trade agreement, escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies just weeks after a temporary truce brought hope for renewed dialogue.
 
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Monday issued a statement rejecting US President Donald Trump’s claims that Beijing had violated the trade consensus reached in Geneva last month. The ministry denounced a series of fresh US trade measures as "discriminatory", warning that China would take "resolute and forceful measures" to protect its interests if the US continued on its current path.
 
Beijing cited Washington's unilateral actions, including new export restrictions on advanced AI chip technologies and chip design software, as well as the revocation of Chinese student visas, as evidence of the US breaching the agreement. The ministry also referenced an earlier understanding between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 17, suggesting the latest US moves violated that accord as well.
 
“If the US insists on its own way and continues to damage China’s interests, China will continue to take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” the ministry said.
 

Trump accuses China of trade violations, threatens fresh tariffs

On Friday, Trump claimed via a post on his Truth Social platform that China had “TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US", accusing Beijing of backsliding on its trade promises without specifying details. Trump declared the US would double tariffs on both steel and aluminium imports from China, to 50 per cent from 25 per cent, beginning next week.
 
Although China is the world’s largest steel exporter, it has sent minimal volumes to the US since Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs in 2018. However, China is currently the third-largest supplier of aluminium to the US.
 
Trump also alleged that the temporary May deal to ease triple-digit tariffs for 90 days had been made to save China from what he called “a devastating situation” of factory shutdowns and civil unrest. The brief tariff rollback, hailed by markets at the time, had reduced the effective US tariff rate to the mid-teens, down from around 25 per cent earlier this year.
 

Did China violate US trade agreement?

While Trump did not specify how China had allegedly violated the trade agreement made in Geneva, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer accused China of failing to accelerate exports of critical minerals essential for advanced electronics. Greer told CNBC that China was “slow-rolling their compliance”, calling Beijing’s approach “completely unacceptable”. He added that the US would need to address the issue, though he did not elaborate on what actions may be taken.
 
The Geneva agreement in mid-May included a 90-day pause on sweeping tariffs.
 

Are US-China trade talks in limbo again?

Earlier last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged that talks with China were “a bit stalled” and indicated that direct intervention from both Trump and Xi might be necessary to break the deadlock. “Getting a deal over the finish line will likely need the direct involvement of Trump and Xi,” he said in an interview with Fox News.
 
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett had also earlier said a phone call between the leaders was likely this week, but no confirmation has come from Beijing.
 
Despite the rising political rhetoric, US stock markets ended last week relatively flat. Trump’s renewed complaints came just two days after he was reportedly angered by a journalist's reference to Wall Street's new acronym 'TACO', short for 'Trump Always Chickens Out', used to describe expectations that he will ultimately soften on aggressive trade actions.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Operation Spider's Web: What we know about Ukraine's drone attack on Russia

FBI probes terror angle in Colorado pro-Israel march attack: What we know

Anti-independence forces stage mock trial against Hasina: Awami League

Who is Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Colorado pro-Israel rally attacker?

Highways baking at 70 degrees C hint at scorching summer across China, US

Topics :US China trade warUS ChinaChina US tradeTrump tariffstrump tariffDonald Trump administrationTrump administrationTrump trade warUS trade warUS trade policyTrump trade policyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story