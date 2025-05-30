Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US-China trade talks 'stalled', Trump-Xi direct dialogue needed: Bessent

US-China trade talks 'stalled', Trump-Xi direct dialogue needed: Bessent

Bessent's remarks follow a 90-day tariff pause agreed by the US and China, along with mutual reductions

US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent

Bessent’s remarks come after the US Court of International Trade blocked Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, stating that most of the tariffs imposed were illegal and should be reversed | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (local time) said that the trade talks between the United States and China are “a bit stalled”, adding that bringing a deal to the finish line would require direct talks between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
 
The remarks from Bessent come two weeks after the two nations agreed to a 90-day tariff pause along with mutual reductions. Speaking to Fox News, he said that progress since the truce in Geneva has been slow; however, he expects more talks with the Chinese counterparts in the coming few weeks.
 
 
He stated, “I believe we may at some point have a call between the President and Party Chair Xi.” Bessent further added, “Given the magnitude of the talks, given the complexity ... this is going to require both leaders to weigh in with each other. They have a good relationship, and I am confident that the Chinese will come to the table when President Trump makes his preferences known.”
 
A Reuters report suggests that while the 90-day tariff truce on triple-digit tariffs offered massive relief to global stocks, it did not address the underlying reasons for Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods.
 

Tensions rise over US visa revocations, China protests

Bessent’s remarks come a day after Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, announced the Trump administration’s decision to revoke visas of Chinese students in touch with the Communist Party of China or those enrolled in “critical fields”. Bilateral tensions between the two countries are on the rise again, since China has lodged a formal protest over this decision of the Trump administration. 

Major trade deals near as tariff deadline approaches: Bessent

Bessent also informed Fox News that several large trade deals are near. This comes after the US agreed to a first tariff negotiation deal with the UK. Countries have been rushing to secure a deal with the US before the 90-day deadline on the tariff pause ends on 9 July.
 
Bessent’s remarks come after the US Court of International Trade blocked Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, stating that most of the tariffs imposed were illegal and should be reversed. However, earlier today, an appeals court temporarily reinstated the tariffs. 
 

Donald Trump US China trade war US China Xi Jinping

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

