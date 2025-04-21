Home / World News / 12 killed, 30 injured in US airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa, say Houthis

12 killed, 30 injured in US airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa, say Houthis

The deaths mark the latest in America's intensified campaign of strikes targeting the rebels

Red Sea, US airstrike, airstrike, Houthis, Yemen
The strikes come after US airstrikes hit the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen last week.
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 8:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US airstrikes targeting Yemen's capital killed 12 people and wounded 30 others, the Houthi rebels said early Monday.

The deaths mark the latest in America's intensified campaign of strikes targeting the rebels. The US military's Central Command did not immediately acknowledge the strikes.

The Houthis described the strike as hitting the Farwa neighbourhood market in Sanaa's Shuub district. That area has been targeted before by the Americans. 

Strikes overnight into Monday also hit other areas of the country.

The strikes come after US airstrikes hit the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen last week, killing at least 74 people and wounding 171 others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hopefully Russia, Ukraine will make a deal this week, says Donald Trump

Tesla bull issues 'code red,' urges Musk to step back from DOGE role

Trump mixes Easter greetings with political attack, criticises Biden

Hindu Kush snow at 23-yr low, threatens South Asia's water security: Report

Israel admits 'professional error' in Gaza strike that killed 15 medics

Topics :US airstrikes Yemen warYemen

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story