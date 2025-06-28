Chinese flight makes emergency landing after 'aircraft malfunction'

A Chinese domestic flight made an emergency landing on Friday after experiencing an aircraft malfunction, with passengers reporting loud noises and a foul smell in the plane.

A Shandong Airlines flight from Qingdao to Shanghai experienced an aircraft malfunction and the crew diverted to an airport in Nanjing after handling the situation in accordance with procedures to ensure passenger safety, the airline said in a social media post.

Flight SC4667 was forced to make an emergency landing in Nanjing, it said.

All affected passengers have been properly accommodated, and another aircraft has been dispatched to operate subsequent flights, the post said.