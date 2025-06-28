Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Patna-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Ranchi due to deflated tyre: Official

Patna-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Ranchi due to deflated tyre: Official

Patna passengers were sent by road, while those traveling to Lucknow were put on other flights via alternate routes

indigo airlines, indigo

The flight, originating from Kolkata, was scheduled to fly to Patna and then to Lucknow (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Patna-bound Indigo flight was grounded at Birsa Munda airport here on Friday afternoon because of deflation in one of its tyres, an airport official said.

The flight, originating from Kolkata, was scheduled to fly to Patna and then to Lucknow, he said.

"The flight was grounded due to precautionary safety reasons," airport director RR Maurya said.

"After landing at Ranchi, the pilot suspected one of the front tyres might be deflated and requested an inspection," he added.

He added that Patna passengers were sent by road, while those traveling to Lucknow were put on other flights via alternate routes.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumR S Subramanian, senior vice-president, South Asia, DHL.

DHL Express top-line is growing at 12% CAGR in India: SVP-South Asia

HDFC MF

HDFC MF buys ₹137 crore stake in Sundram Fasteners via open market deal

PremiumBSNL

BSNL to launch 5G in Delhi, key cities by September-end: Officials

PremiumMercedes-Benz India MD Santosh Iyer

Mercedes-Benz India unfazed by China rare-earth magnets supply curbs

B Amrish Rau

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau may net ₹1,000 crore as firm files for IPO

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Ranchi flight delay aviation sector in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon