Citrini report author urges AI tax to cushion job losses in United States

Artificial intelligence may significantly displace workers and disrupt consumption-driven economies like the US in the near future, according to Alap Shah, co-author of a Citrini Research report that fueled a scare-trade selloff, and who is now calling for an AI tax to cushion job losses.

Governments should consider taxing incremental or windfall gains from AI, Shah, chief investment officer at Lotus Technology Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Without it, rising unemployment will hit consumption, with the US likely among the most affected. Shah sketched out a scenario where 5% of white-collar workers could be cut within 18 months.

“We generally have a set of shorts out against businesses that we think are going to be disrupted by AI,” he said Tuesday in Asia. “On the other side of that, we own a lot of semiconductors that we think are going to benefit.” Technology shares have slid in recent weeks on fears AI could upend business models, with the weekend report from Citrini Research adding to concerns about widespread disruption and job losses. The paper imagines a 2028 world in which rapid advances in machine intelligence turbocharge productivity but render large swaths of human labor obsolete, sparking job losses, collapsing consumer spending and dragging down stock indexes like the S&P 500.

Among the outcomes discussed, the displacement of white-collar workers creates a negative feedback loop where firms cut jobs to bolster margins, reinvest savings in AI, which enables further cuts. This weakens demand in sectors built on intermediation such as finance, insurance and software. Consumer-facing platforms that rely on discretionary spending — including food delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats — are seen most at risk. The report contributed to a global selloff in software stocks, with a related exchange-traded fund tumbling 4.8% and extending its decline from a peak in September to around 35% on concerns AI could cannibalize earnings.

In contrast, Asia’s bellwether chipmakers rallied to record highs on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. each gained more than 2.5%. Shah said he’s surprised by the market reaction. “I thought there was going to be a small reaction — it was definitely larger than we expected,” he said. Over the next five years, he said white-collar jobs in the US will be a key gauge of AI’s effects, with the impact likely to show up fastest there given its dynamic labor market. White-collar workers account for 50% of employment and drive roughly 75% of discretionary consumer spending, according to the Citrini paper.

“It’s much easier to fire folks than it is in other parts of the world,” he added. Shah is chief executive officer of AI firm Littlebird and managing partner at Lotus Technology Management, according to the company website. He previously co-founded subscription meal service Thistle and served as CEO and chairman of financial data platform Sentieo, which was later acquired by AlphaSense. Citrini has been publishing macro and thematic stock research since 2023. The firm was founded by James van Geelen, who began his career in medicine before going on to start an alternative healthcare company that was later sold, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also co-founded one of Connecticut’s first medical marijuana dispensaries, he told Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast in 2023.