US imposes new 10% global tariff starting Tues after Supreme Court verdict

Trump's latest announcement came after the Supreme Court on Friday struck down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act on goods shipped to the US (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 10:06 PM IST
China is closely monitoring US policies and will decide "in due course" whether to adjust countermeasures to US tariffs, a commerce ministry official said on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would levy a new temporary tariff of 15 per cent on US imports from all countries.
 
China is willing to hold frank consultations during an upcoming sixth round of US-China economic and trade talks, the commerce ministry official added.
 
"China has consistently opposed all forms of unilateral tariff measures and urges the US side to cancel unilateral tariffs and refrain from further imposing such tariffs," the official said.
 
Trump's latest announcement came after the Supreme Court on Friday struck down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act on goods shipped to the US
 
Imports from China had been subject to 20 per cent tariffs under the act.
 
Trump said after the decision that he would put a new 10 per cent duty on US imports from all countries, under Section 122 of the Trade Act, then said in a Truth Social post later that he would raise it to 15 per cent.
 
Topics :ChinaUS tariffsCommerce ministryUS China

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

