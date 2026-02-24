US imposes new 10% global tariff starting Tues after Supreme Court verdict

China is closely monitoring US policies and will decide "in due course" whether to adjust countermeasures to US tariffs, a commerce ministry official said on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would levy a new temporary tariff of 15 per cent on US imports from all countries.

China is willing to hold frank consultations during an upcoming sixth round of US-China economic and trade talks, the commerce ministry official added.

"China has consistently opposed all forms of unilateral tariff measures and urges the US side to cancel unilateral tariffs and refrain from further imposing such tariffs," the official said.