Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Colombia to end cease-fire with largest faction of FARC rebel holdout group

Colombia to end cease-fire with largest faction of FARC rebel holdout group

The FARC-EMC was founded by fighters who refused to join a peace deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that led to the disarmament of rebels

Photo credit: Wikipedia
Colombia's government said it will now launch military offensives against Mordisco's fighters in other parts of the country as well. | Photo credit: Wikipedia
AP Bogota
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 7:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Colombia's government on Tuesday said it will end a cease-fire with the largest faction of the FARC-EMC, a holdout rebel group that refused to sign a 2016 peace deal but which had been involved in peace talks with President Gustavo Petro's administration until March.

In a press conference, Defence Minister Ivn Velsquez said the FARC-EMC has split into two factions. He said a cease-fire with the group's smallest faction will be extended for three months while peace talks with the government continue.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The FARC-EMC was founded by fighters who refused to join a peace deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that led to the disarmament of more than 13,000 rebels and their integration into civilian life.

Colombia's military estimates the hold out group has more than 4,400 fighters who operate in southwestern Colombia, in the Amazon piedmont, and in the Catatumbo region along Colombia's border with Venezuela.

The group's two factions are led by commanders Ivn Mordisco and Marcos Calaca. The Mordisco faction has been engaged in clashes with Colombia's military since March, when the government suspended a regional cease-fire after fighters loyal to Mordisco attacked an Indigenous community.

Colombia's government said it will now launch military offensives against Mordisco's fighters in other parts of the country as well.

The faction led by Marcos Calarca continues to hold talks with the government, and will benefit from a three-month cease-fire that ends on October 15. Colombia's military said this faction includes approximately 40 per cent of the EMCs fighters.

More From This Section

US Sen Menendez convicted of taking bribes & acting as an agent for Egypt

Self-exiled billionaire Guo Wengui convicted of fraud after fleeing to US

Elon Musk to move SpaceX, X headquarters to Texas from California

JPMorgan raises $9 billion of bonds in post-earnings spree: Report

From sceptic to superfan: Senator JD Vance's dramatic Trump turnabout

Velasquez said the Calarca faction must cease attacks on community leaders and on former FARC fighters in order for the ceasefire to be maintained.

The administration of Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, has started peace talks with most of the nation's remaining rebel groups under a policy known as total peace.

But while some crimes have decreased, such as the murders of human rights leaders, others security indicators have worsened as these groups fight over drug trafficking routes, illegal mines and territory.

According to a report published Monday by the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation, a think tank that monitors violence in Colombia, kidnappings rose by almost 50 per cent last year, while the number of illegal roadblocks and gun fights also increased significantly in the first semester of this year.

The group said FARC EMC fighters were present in 157 municipalities in Colombia a year ago, but are now operating in 209 of the nation's 1,100 municipalities.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Colombia will suspend coal exports to Israel over Gaza war, says Prez Petro

We will break diplomatic ties with Israel over war in Gaza: Colombia Prez

Thousands of grenades, bullets missing from army bases: Colombian Prez

Haiti declares curfew to restore order after violent weekend jailbreak

Colombia declares disaster over wildfires, asks for international help

Topics :ColombiaColombia CeasefireColombians elections

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story