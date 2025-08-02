Colombian ex-President Uribe sentenced to 12 yrs house arrest for bribery

Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe was sentenced Friday to 12 years of house arrest for witness tampering and bribery in a historic case that gripped the South American nation and tarnished the conservative strongman's legacy.

The sentence, which Uribe said will be appealed, followed a nearly six-month trial in which prosecutors presented evidence that he attempted to influence witnesses who accused the law-and-order leader of having links to a paramilitary group in the 1990s.

Uribe, 73, faced up to 12 years in prison after being convicted on Monday.

He has denied any wrongdoing and characterised the case as political persecution.