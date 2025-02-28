Confident Putin will keep his word to end war in Ukraine, says Trump

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trump said going through the Russia hoax ordeal gives him confidence that he can trust Putin in talks about the war in Ukraine

Trump made the comments during an exchange with reporters at the start of his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 7:04 AM IST
President Donald Trump said Thursday he is confident that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will keep his word if an agreement is reached to end Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump said going through the Russia hoax ordeal gives him confidence that he can trust Putin in talks about the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin launched three year ago.

Early in Trump's first term as president, the Republican was dogged by a special counsel-led investigation looking into the FBI's probe of Russian interference in his 2016 campaign for the White House.

Trump made the comments during an exchange with reporters at the start of his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Starmer extended a state visit invitation to Trump on behalf of King Charles, and Trump accepted.

Starmer said the invitation for a second state visit Trump already received the honour during his first term was historic and "unprecedented.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

