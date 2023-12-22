Home / World News / Congo's 2nd day of voting faces delays; Oppn leaders raise concerns

Congo's 2nd day of voting faces delays; Oppn leaders raise concerns

Some people who were unable to vote because the machines broke down tried to return Thursday to cast ballots but found their stations closed

Democratic Republic of Congo
AP Kinshasa

5 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Congo was wrapping up its second day of voting Thursday after a chaotic rollout and lengthy delays forced officials to extend the balloting in the general election. The problems drew criticism from some opposition candidates as concerns mounted that the logistical hurdles could affect the credibility of the results.

At stake was the future of one of Africa's largest nations and one whose mineral resources are increasingly crucial to the global economy. Congo has a history of disputed elections that can turn violent, and there's little confidence among many Congolese in the country's institutions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

President Felix Tshisekedi, who is seeking his second and final five-year term, has spent much of his time in office trying to gain legitimacy after a disputed 2018 election. Some 44 million people almost half the population were expected to vote in this year's presidential contest and in legislative and provincial elections held simultaneously.

Tshisekedi was the likely winner of the presidential ballot, as the opposition was fractured.

Voting stations that didn't open Wednesday allowed people to cast their ballots between 6 am and 5 pm on Thursday, according to a statement from the electoral commission. Voters are given 11 hours to vote from the time a voting station opens and many stations were expected to be open late into the night.

Polling places that completed voting began counting results late Wednesday and into the morning.

The initial results will start being announced on Friday, said Didi Manara, a high ranking official with the election commission in an interview with local radio Thursday.

The Electoral Observation Mission of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo and the Church of Christ in Congo said Thursday that more than 27% of voting stations didn't open, there were 152 reports of violence, confrontations or brawls and reports of more than 74% of voter interruption. This was based on a sampling of 1,185 reports and it was unclear how many reports were sampled.

There are many citizen who were not allowed to vote because they didn't have their names on the lists...there were stations that opened at 2 pm, some at 7 am, 3 pm, this is discouraging, frustrating and it creates tensions. It also impacts the credibility of the voting process, said Eric Nsenga, a coordinator for the mission.

It is clear that in this entire voting process we recorded things that stood out, incidents that we never noticed in former election processes, he said.

Opposition leader Moise Katumbi said Thursday the election was marred by widespread fraud, violence against his supporters and the inability of several people to vote. However, he claimed the results "so far collected across the country and compiled by our monitoring centres" show he is far in the lead.

Local residents stayed outside some sites through the night to monitor the counts and were still there, struggling not to nod off, on Thursday morning.

It is important for me to be a witness in order to protect the voting process. Sometimes they steal our votes; that's why we were sent here to protect our voting process, Moise Ibadu, one of the unofficial monitors, said.

Some people who were unable to vote because the machines broke down tried to return Thursday to cast ballots but found their stations closed.

I am disappointed because I couldn't vote, and I am not alone. There are many other people who couldn't vote, said a 45-year-old woman who did not want to be named.

But not everyone agreed the voting should have been prolonged.

What happened yesterday was just sabotage of the electoral process, said Bienvenu Matumo, a member of the rights group LUCHA. The law makes no provision for extension, but this is a fait accompli on the part of (the election commission), he said.

On Wednesday, some people waited for 10 hours or more to vote. Associated Press reporters saw frustrated voters at one station in the capital, Kinshasa, aggressively try to push past police in riot gear. At least one station didn't receive materials until an hour and a half before it was scheduled to close.

In conflict-riddled eastern Congo, displaced people said they couldn't find their names on voter lists. In the city of Bunia, a voting centre was vandalised in a dispute between the electoral commission and voters, and gunshots in the area prevented people from voting.

Fighting between more than 120 armed groups for land and power, and to protect their communities, has been ongoing for decades in the east but has worsened in recent years with the resurgence of the rebel group M23, which has seized territory and displaced millions of people.

Some displaced people who were unable to register due to the violence tried in vain to use older electoral cards Wednesday and were turned away.

Wednesday's chaos came as no surprise to election observers and Congo experts, who have been warning for weeks that massive logistical challenges could hamper the vote's rollout and threaten its credibility.

Election observers say they're preparing for the post-electoral period, when the results could be contested. Nicolas Teindas, the director for the international observation mission for the Carter Centre, warned that there were high levels of disputes in the past.

Also Read

10 killed in Congo as intercommunal violence worsens over land rights

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested

G20 Summit: What is open and closed in Delhi? Here's all you need to know

10,585 votes cast through home voting and postal ballots in Mizoram: Govt

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes, sealing of EVMs begins

Covid-19 outbreak: Singapore reports jump in cases to 965 in past week

MUFG looking to expand India operations amid economic slowdown in China

Over 1 mn Afghan children facing severe malnutrition, says WHO chief

Rudolph Giuliani files for bankruptcy following $148 mn defamation loss

Israel established full 'operational control' over Gaza's Shejaiya: IDF

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Congo unrestCongoCongolese NationalElections

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story