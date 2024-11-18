India- US relations to strengthen under Trump, says US Envoy Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti underscored the bipartisan foundation of India-US relations, expressing optimism about their continued growth under President-elect Donald Trump.

"The great thing about the US-India relationship is that it is bipartisan. It has never relied on the Democrats or Republicans being in charge of our United States Congress or the Presidency. It has grown with (every changing) president, so I expect the relationship will grow with the Republican president again," Garcetti remarked.

Speaking on the Open Doors Report 2024, Garcetti highlighted a surge in Indian students studying in the US, marking a 50 per cent increase over the past two years.

"The Open Doors Report shares great news that builds on last year's great news when it comes to India & US and our education partnership. It shows that there has been an increase of more than 20 per cent, building on an increase of 30 per cent and more. More than a 50 per cent increase in the number of students coming to the US just over the last two years," he said.

Garcetti emphasised the mutual benefits of this trend, calling it "great for Indians, great for India, and great for America and American educational institutions."

The Ambassador also spotlighted the STEMM India Fellowship, designed to encourage Indian women in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine. "We love all Indian students but we have put a particular focus on having women students, especially in the field of science and technology, education and medicine," he explained.

Garcetti stressed the fellowship's role in fostering leaders in critical sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and climate technology. "These investments that we are making together are bringing 40 students to the United States for graduate-level education," he added.

Regarding possible immigration policy changes under the Trump administration, Garcetti refrained from speculation but noted the significant contributions of Indian students. "I can't comment yet on what the immigration policies will be, but certainly, I will share the amazing impact that Indians have had on higher education in America, and how that impact makes the world a better place," he concluded.

With education and innovation at the core, Garcetti's remarks underscore the enduring and evolving partnership between India and the US under diverse political leaderships.