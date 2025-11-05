Home / World News / Cornell eyes $1 billion bond sale amid Trump's higher education squeeze

Cornell eyes $1 billion bond sale amid Trump's higher education squeeze

The Ivy League university expects to price the bonds as soon as Nov 17 and plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes

Cornell University
Cornell earlier this year increased the size of its taxable commercial paper programme | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Faith DiBiagio
 
Cornell University is considering raising roughly $1 billion through taxable bonds, the latest elite US college looking to secure financing as the Trump administration targets the institutions.
 
The Ivy League university expects to price the bonds as soon as Nov. 17 and plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, according to a filing published on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website. It has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the sole bookrunner on the deal.
 
Top-tier schools in recent months have sold taxable bonds and taken out loans to protect their finances as the Trump administration targets their budgets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Cornell earlier this year increased the size of its taxable commercial paper programme, another way for colleges to preserve cash and fund campus projects.
 
The notice didn’t address the uncertainty around federal funding, but Cornell’s leadership in late August said the university needed to reduce spending and restructure amid a range of pressures, including the Trump administration’s attack on research funding. 
 
Cornell holds an Aa1 rating from Moody’s Ratings and an AA rating from S&P Global Ratings. The school previously sold $500 million of taxable bonds in 2024. Unlike tax-exempt bonds, the sale of taxable debt offers colleges more flexibility in terms of what they can use the proceeds for.
 
Cornell did not respond to request for comment on the potential sale.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UK enlists 60 big employers in drive to improve occupational healthcare

A little noted element propelled Zohran Mamdani's rise: Gen Z loneliness

Zohran Mamdani beats Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa to become NYC mayor

Why the US economy might benefit from abandoning clean energy goals

Abigail Spanberger wins Virginia governor race, becomes first female leader

Topics :Donald TrumpUS universitiesUS education

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story