Could Sunita Williams stay stranded in space till Feb 2025? Nasa weighs in

Nasa, in its Wednesday press conference, has for the first time acknowledged “crippling issues” with the Starliner spacecraft which remains stranded onboard the International Space Station (ISS). The astronauts’ return could, as a result, be pushed into the next year.

The space agency has, for weeks, downplayed issues with Boeing spacecraft, which transported astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the International Space Station (ISS) in June. However, on Wednesday, Nasa officials admitted that the situation might be more serious than initially thought, raising doubts about the astronauts’ return to Earth on the Starliner. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nasa is now considering a backup plan that could see the astronauts return aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. This shift could extend their mission, initially planned for just eight days, potentially into next year.

"We could take either path," said Ken Bowersox, Nasa’s associate administrator for space operations, during a news conference, acknowledging the tough decision ahead. "And reasonable people could pick either path."

This announcement adds to the growing challenges facing Boeing, an aerospace giant with extensive government contracts and a significant commercial jet production line. Recently, Boeing disclosed a $125 million write-off due to unforeseen costs on the Starliner programme, adding to $1.5 billion in previous write-offs. This financial strain follows issues with Boeing’s civil aviation division, notably the January incident where part of a 737 jet's fuselage detached mid-flight.

Despite earlier reassurances that astronauts Williams and Wilmore were not stranded, they have now spent two months aboard the ISS while engineers address problems with Starliner’s thrusters and helium leaks. Typically, Nasa rotates its space station crew every six months, making this extended stay unusual.

A rocky road for Starliner

The problems with Starliner began during its approach to the ISS when several of its thrusters malfunctioned, causing significant concern among Nasa and Boeing engineers. Additionally, the spacecraft experienced multiple helium leaks, further complicating its mission. Ground tests at Nasa’s White Sands facility revealed alarming thruster degradation due to unexpectedly finicky Teflon seals. These issues prompted Nasa to consider a contingency plan more seriously.

Steve Stich, Nasa’s commercial crew program manager, explained that the agency has been making contingency preparations. “In the last few weeks, we have decided to make sure we have that capability there, as our community, I would say, got more and more uncomfortable,” Stich said.

A final decision regarding the astronauts' return is expected by mid-month.

Boeing’s response

Boeing maintains confidence in Starliner’s capabilities but is prepared to adapt if Nasa opts for the SpaceX alternative. "We still believe in Starliner’s capability and its flight rationale," a Boeing spokesperson stated.

During earlier news conferences, both Stich and Mark Nappi, who manage the Starliner programme at Boeing, framed the delays as prudent engineering measures. Stich downplayed the possibility of using Crew Dragon as a backup, but Nasa’s increasing discomfort with Starliner’s performance has led them to revisit this option.

Contingency plan details

If Nasa proceeds with the backup plan, the next SpaceX Crew Dragon mission, now delayed to no earlier than September 24, would carry only two astronauts instead of the usual four to the ISS. Williams and Wilmore would join the space station crew for an extended stay and return on the Crew Dragon next February.

This change requires modifications, including sourcing suitable Crew Dragon spacesuits for Williams and Wilmore and adjusting the spacecraft to launch with fewer passengers. The astronauts’ seats will be replaced with ballast to maintain weight balance.

If the backup plan gets the green light, Starliner would still return to Earth in early September, but without any astronauts on board. This would free up a docking port at the ISS for the next Crew Dragon mission. The Crew Dragon currently docked at the station would then bring back four astronauts who are concluding their mission.

Space missions amid challenges

Starliner is not the only spacecraft to experience challenges trying to dock with the ISS. Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft, which was launched recently, encountered propulsion issues en route to the ISS, but managed to arrive on time after resolving the problem.

As for the next crewed mission to orbit, it might be the private Polaris Dawn mission, led by entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, taking off no earlier than August 26. They aim to reach 870 miles above Earth—farther than anyone has been since the Apollo moon missions—and might even attempt the first commercial spacewalk.