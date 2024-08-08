Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Muhammad Yunus among over 2 dozen Nobel winners to head state: Check list

Amid crisis, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced that Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the leader of Bangladesh's interim government

An undated photo of Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
Bangladesh Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus is set to take charge of the country on Thursday, days after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the nation amid the raging weeks-long political turmoil that has killed nearly 300 people.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for around 8 pm (local time).

Major violence broke out in Bangladesh on July 16, after clashes erupted between student activists and pro-Awami League supporters (Hasina’s political party) over the now-scrapped controversial reservation system for government jobs in the country. The incident spiralled into a period of three weeks of chaos and violence that culminated with Hasina’s resignation on Monday.


Shortly after Hasina fled to India for safety reasons, Bangladesh Army chief Waqar-uz-Zaman announced in a televised national address that an interim government would be formed to head the nation and urged the public to restore peace.

On Wednesday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced that Yunus had been appointed as the leader of Bangladesh's interim government. The Nobel laureate, while accepting the bid, appealed for peace as the authorities scrambled to contain violence, especially aimed at Awami League officials and authorities in the aftermath of the Hasina government’s collapse.

With this development, Yunus will become the 31st Nobel Laureate to head a state.

Before him, noted leaders including Nelson Mandela, Aung San Suu Kyi, and Anwar Sadat featured among the list of Nobel Prize winners who were also leaders of their countries before or after receiving the award or while being in office.

List of Nobel winners who also became head of state:

1) Theodore Roosevelt - US

2) Woodrow Wilson - US

3) Hjalmar Branting - Sweden

4) Winston Churchill - UK

5) Willy Brandt - Germany

6) Anwar Sadat - Egypt

7) Menachem Begin - Israel

8) Oscar Arias Sánchez - Costa Rica

9) Mikhail Gorbachev -  Soviet Union

10) Frederik Willem de Klerk - South Africa

11) Yitzhak Rabin - Israel

12) Yasser Arafat - Palestine

13) Kim Dae-jung - South Korea

14) Barack Obama - US

15) Ellen Johnson Sirleaf - Liberia

16) Juan Manuel Santos - Colombia

17) Abiy Ahmed Ali - Ethiopia

18) Auguste Beernaert - Belgium

19) Léon Bourgeois - France

20) Aristide Briand - France

21) Gustav Stresemann - Germany

22) Lester Bowles Pearson - Canada

23) Eisaku Sato - Japan

24) Lech Walesa - Poland

25) Aung San Suu Kyi - Myanmar

26) Nelson Mandela - South Africa

27) Shimon Peres - Israel

28) Jose Ramos Horta - East Timor

29) Jimmy Carter - US

30) Martti Ahtisaari - Finland

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

