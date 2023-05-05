Home / World News / Court rejects Imran Khan's request to dismiss defamation case against him

Court rejects Imran Khan's request to dismiss defamation case against him

The sessions court directed Premier Sharif to present evidence against Khan in the next hearing on May 20. The case has been pending for the last six years

Press Trust of India Lahore
Court rejects Imran Khan's request to dismiss defamation case against him

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Pakistani court on Friday turned down the request of former prime minister Imran Khan to dismiss a Rs 10 billion defamation lawsuit against him filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The sessions court directed Premier Sharif to present evidence against Khan in the next hearing on May 20. The case has been pending for the last six years.

In Friday's proceedings, Khan's counsel argued that the defamation suit filed by Sharif is liable to be dismissed. The premier's counsel, however, opposed the application, arguing the defendant filed the application only to delay the suit proceedings and frustrate the process of the court.'

He said Khan had already lost his right to defend the lawsuit through an order passed by the trial court in November last year.

The defendant had no right to file such applications to hinder the process of the adjudication of the suit, he said.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Irfan Basra after hearing the arguments from both sides observed the application of Khan holds no ground and is hence dismissed.

Sharif in 2017 filed the defamation suit against Khan for accusing him of offering the latter Rs 10 billion through a common friend in exchange for withdrawing the Panama Papers case from the Supreme Court.

Sharif sought a decree for recovery of Rs 10 billion as compensation from Khan for the publication of defamatory content.

Also Read

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Pak's anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report

Here's how AI is once again putting tech companies in the hiring mood

Thales faces French corruption probe over its India mirage contract

HSBC Holdings' shareholders dismiss call for strategy, dividend switch

DBS Group Holdings hit by more capital minimums after unacceptable outage

Russia's Wagner Group boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine

Topics :Imran KhanPTIPakistan

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story