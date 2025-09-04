Home / World News / Court rules US illegally froze $2 bn research funds in win for Harvard

Court rules US illegally froze $2 bn research funds in win for Harvard

The US government violated Harvard's free speech rights and didn't follow proper procedures when it suspended a wide range of research grants in April, according to a federal judge

The Harvard University campus, Harvard
Harvard University scored a major legal victory in its battle with the Trump administration. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By David Voreacos
 
Harvard University scored a major legal victory in its battle with the Trump administration after a court ruled that the US illegally froze more than $2 billion in research funding.
 
The US government violated Harvard’s free speech rights and didn’t follow proper procedures when it suspended a wide range of research grants in April, according to a federal judge. The ruling on Wednesday paves the way for the funding to be released to the school, but the judge didn’t order it.
 
Harvard has been the main target of President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape elite higher education, a campaign that started by accusing schools of fostering antisemitism, but has grown into a much broader attack on diversity programmes and perceived political bias. The administration said it was withholding federal funding because the school failed to protect Jewish students on campus following the start of the Israel-Hamas war, among other issues.  
 
In her ruling, US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said the Trump administration violated Harvard’s free-speech protections as well as US civil rights and administrative laws. 
 
The Trump administration “used antisemitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically-motivated assault on this country’s premier universities, and did so in a way that runs afoul” of the law, Burroughs wrote in an 84-page opinion. She said the focus on antisemitism at Harvard was at best “arbitrary and, at worst, pretextual.”
 
The US, she wrote, “impermissibly retaliated against Harvard for refusing to capitulate to the government’s demands.” She issued the ruling as a so-called summary judgment after deciding a trial was unnecessary.
 
White House Spokeswoman Liz Huston called the decision “egregious” and said the administration would appeal.  
 
“To any fair-minded observer, it is clear that Harvard University failed to protect their students from harassment and allowed discrimination to plague their campus for years,” Huston said. “Harvard does not have a constitutional right to taxpayer dollars and remains ineligible for grants in the future.”  
 
In a recent report, Harvard acknowledged incidents of both anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim bias on campus, along with an apology from Harvard President Alan Garber and a commitment to make more changes.
 
The ruling “validates our arguments in defense of the University’s academic freedom, critical scientific research, and the core principles of American higher education,” Garber said in a statement.
 
“We will continue to assess the implications of the opinion, monitor further legal developments, and be mindful of the changing landscape in which we seek to fulfill our mission,” he added.
 
Although the ruling is a win for Harvard and Garber, the school’s broader clash with the administration continues. Trump has also threatened Harvard’s tax-exempt status. As part of a separate lawsuit, Burroughs temporarily paused the government’s efforts to bar enrollment of international students and prevent them from entering the US to study at the college. The US appealed that decision. 
 
Settlement talks 
Trump has said he wants “nothing less than $500 million” from Harvard in any potential settlement of the litigation. The ruling Wednesday could strengthen Harvard’s hand in the settlement talks. Several other schools have settled rather than fight in court, including Columbia University, which agreed to pay $221 million.
 
Harvard has warned that the combined cost of federal actions against the school, including a recently passed tax increase on endowments, could reach $1 billion a year. Garber and other administrators wrote a letter in July that said each school will cut expenditures and a hiring freeze would remain in place.
 
Lawyers for the university have argued that the US violated the school’s First Amendment rights by demanding it cede control and make specific changes to continue receiving money from the government.  
 
The US cut funding to “a broad swath of critical research without any consideration as to whether there were less restrictive alternatives” to preserve work already in place, Burroughs said in her decision.
 
Civil rights  
The administration insisted it was protecting students’ civil rights, and called taxpayer funds a privilege to be earned. Lawyers for the administration said the US was allowed to cut off funding if Harvard is “no longer aligned with” government priorities. 
 
At a July hearing, Burroughs said it was “a little bit mind-boggling” for the US to argue that the government can terminate contracts if it disagreed with viewpoints unrelated to the subject of the grants. But Justice Department lawyers said the US can end contracts “for any policy reasons.”
 
In her ruling on Wednesday, Burroughs wrote that upending “the longstanding, collaborative relationship between the government and Harvard and its partner institutions without considering alternatives or articulating a connection to the problem of antisemitism sounds in arbitrariness and reeks of pretext.” 
 
Burroughs also rejected claims by the administration that the case was a contract dispute that should be handled by another judge in the Court of Federal Claims. She said resolving Harvard’s claims about the “free speech rights of an academic institution and its employees” involves a “bedrock constitutional principle rather than the interpretation of contract terms.” 
 
The case is President and Fellows of Harvard College v. US Department of Health and Human Services, 25-cv-11048, US District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston). 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia warns Meta, TikTok to prepare as under-16 ban approaches

Ikea pledges lower prices in China as competition with local rivals grows

Putin seeks end to 'unipolar world', calls for equal multipolar order

US-China ties 'very good' but Xi gave no credit to US role, says Trump

Will soon know whether Putin, Zelenskyy will hold talks, says Trump

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationHarvardHarvard University

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story