Ikea pledges lower prices in China as competition with local rivals grows

Ikea pledged to keep prices lower at its China stores, as the world’s largest furniture retailer courts thriftier buyers and seeks to fend off competition from local rivals.

The Swedish company will commit 20 million euros ($23.4 million) in the fiscal year starting Sept. 1 to efforts to slash prices further in the market, according to Tolga Oncu, chief operations officer of Ingka Group, Ikea’s largest franchisee.

ALSO READ: IKEA expects India business to grow 10% in FY25, to expand network “We are continuing to invest in lowering the prices in China compared with other countries,” Oncu said in an interview with Bloomberg News in Shanghai on Tuesday. “It’s too early to say if we are lowering prices more in China or less, but I know that China is one of those countries we are investing the most.”

Ikea faces challenges in China as weak consumer spending, a cooling property market, and slowing economic growth sap demand for big-ticket home goods. Consumers are also spoiled for choice, with e-commerce sites flooded by low-cost sofas, cabinets, and storage units that mimic Ikea’s designs but sell for less — undercutting its edge in affordable furniture. While Ikea has trimmed prices globally, weak spending and intense competition have made cuts especially vital in China. The flat-pack furniture seller has already earmarked more than 80 million euros over the past two fiscal years to lower prices on more than 1,000 products there.

In the new fiscal year, Ikea plans to roll out more than 1,600 new home products, 23 product lines, and over 50 food items in China, according to the retailer. It will also cut prices on 150-plus products. Ikea China currently accounts for 3.5% of the company’s total global sales, according to Ingka. Its contribution to total sales have slipped over the years, but the retailer still counts China as one of its top 10 markets. China is also a key manufacturing site for Ikea, a presence that has helped hone local makers’ ability to produce furniture of similar quality and design, in turn threatening to lure away its customers.

In addition to opening more brick and mortar stores, Ikea has also deepened its online presence in the country. Last month, it opened a flagship store on JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, expanding its online presence from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Tmall and its own app. ALSO READ: Ikea launches its first 'Plan & Order Point' service in India At a time when both foreign and domestic firms are looking to shift production out of China amid the US trade war, Oncu said the Asian country has been and will remain an important strategic market for all components of Ikea, including manufacturing and the retail business.

Expanding further While it already operates across the world, Ikea will soon cover one more market: New Zealand, where it will open Dec. 4, Ingka Group said Thursday. Alongside the new 34,000 square meter (366,000 square foot) “blue box” store in Auckland’s Sylvia Park, it will launch 29 pick-up points and delivery services across the country. Oncu indicated the retailer could offer products in New Zealand that are priced as low as possible to lure shoppers, amid weak consumer sentiment and sluggish economic growth. Ikea plans to invest more than 5 billion euros by fiscal year 2027 to open new locations and optimize existing stores across markets, according to the statement.