Home / World News / Covid shots should target JN.1, KP.2 subvariants in 2024-25 campaign: USFDA

Covid shots should target JN.1, KP.2 subvariants in 2024-25 campaign: USFDA

FDA reviewers said since the difference between JN.1 and newer subvariants such as KP.2 subvariants is not much, it is possible that vaccines developed against JN.1 may adequately protect against KP.2

clinical trials
Representational Image
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 7:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vaccine makers should consider targeting one of the currently dominant JN.1 variants and JN.1-derived subvariants such as KP.2 as they develop COVID-19 shots for the 2024-2025 campaign, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff said on Monday.
 
The FDA reviewers said since the difference between JN.1 and newer subvariants such as KP.2 subvariants is not much, it is possible that vaccines developed against JN.1 may adequately protect against KP.2.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

But, the reviewers added that further evolution of the virus could take it away from JN.1, so vaccine makers may need to consider updating their vaccine to the currently predominant variant.

The comments were made in documents posted ahead of Wednesday's meeting of a panel of the health regulator's independent experts, who are expected to make recommendations on which strain an updated COVID booster should target.
 
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated COVID subvariant KP.2 to account for about 28.5% of cases in the United States, over a two week period ending on May 25.
 

Also Read

With 6 fresh cases, active caseload of Covid sub-variant JN.1 rises to 69

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Covid possibly peaked in Singapore, says minister but experts cautious

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market a generic drug to treat bacterial infections

Germany likely to miss 2030 climate goal, advisors calls for new policy

CEOs of S&P 500 got hefty pay raises in 2023, widening gap with workers

Japan auto safety test scandal widens, Toyota halts some shipments

Global weather body predicts 60% chance of La Nia developing during Jul-Sep

IMF's second review for extended fund facility set for June 12: Sri Lanka

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :USFDACoronavirus VaccineVaccine

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story