Home / World News / Credit Suisse penalised $3 mn after probe by Singapore authorities

Credit Suisse penalised $3 mn after probe by Singapore authorities

The action on Credit Suisse follows its review of pricing and disclosure practices in the private banking industry, according to the MAS

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Credit Suisse has been penalized S$3.9 million ($3 million) by Singapore’s authorities after a probe found the lender failed to prevent or detect misconduct by its relationship managers.
 
The bankers had provided clients with inaccurate or incomplete post-trade disclosures, resulting in customers being charged spreads which were above bilaterally agreed rates for 39 over-the-counter bond transactions, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement on Thursday. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It added that the bank has paid the penalty and separately compensated its affected clients. The firm, which has been taken over by Swiss rival UBS Group AG, has since strengthened its internal controls, the MAS said. 
 
The action on Credit Suisse follows its review of pricing and disclosure practices in the private banking industry, according to the MAS. The regulator said that its investigations revealed that Credit Suisse had failed to put in place adequate controls, such as post-trade monitoring, to prevent or detect the bankers’ misconduct. 
 
“We are pleased to resolve this past matter with the MAS following a series of independent reviews,” Credit Suisse said in an emailed statement. 
 
“We have since reimbursed affected clients, which are limited to a very small percentage of the bank’s order processing system,” the bank said. “We have taken steps to enhance our policies, procedures and controls to mitigate any recurrence.”
 
The penalty in Singapore is the latest headache UBS has to deal with as it focuses on integrating thousands of employees from its former rival across the world, with the episode casting questions over the acquired firm’s internal controls.
 
Earlier this year, the MAS planned to conduct an on-site inspection of Credit Suisse, among other banks, after at least one of its customers was charged for money laundering in the city-state, Bloomberg News reported in October. A few years ago, the firm was fined S$700,000 by the MAS for its role in the 1MDB saga, Malaysia’s biggest corruption case. That was the smallest penalty the regulator imposed on banks in Singapore at the time.

Also Read

SC allows SpiceJet to pay Credit Suisse in instalments over 6 months

Credit Suisse flags $2 bn loss as wind-down proceeds after UBS acquisition

SpiceJet clears $1.5 million payment due to Credit Suisse after SC warning

Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

China aims to build more than half of world's cleaner-fuel ships by 2025

Dollar dips across board as traders stay fixed on US rate cuts next year

Pakistan's current economic model not working, says World Bank official

NASA probe to intercept 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid as it approaches Earth

Nikki Haley leaves out slavery when asked about reasons behind Civil War

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Credit SuisseSingaporeprobeFine

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story